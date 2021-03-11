Taiwan police seize an average of 90-100 illegal firearms monthly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top cop said on Thursday (March 11) that cracking down on illegal firearms is a priority for the country’s police, and he vowed to step up crackdown efforts to eradicate illegal firearms in the country.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (March 10), media asked National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) whether the agency had plans or strategies to counteract the flurry of shooting incidents that had dominated the news recently as well as the general overflow of illegal firearms.

In response, Chen said the agency attaches much importance to the issue of illegal firearms, which has led to diligent crackdowns and good results.

Taiwan police seize an average of 90–100 illegal firearms a month, the NPA chief said, adding that the recent crackdown on organized crime from March 3–10 resulted in the seizure of 26 unlicensed guns.

Chen emphasized the government will not allow guns to endanger public safety. An amendment to the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act has been passed, he explained, which has introduced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for illegal firearm possession.