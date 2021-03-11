Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus unveils its latest ROG Phone 5

New phone comes in three models: ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/11 16:23
Asus ROG Phone 5 (Asus website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus unveiled its latest gaming smartphone — the ROG Phone 5 — on Wednesday (March 10) in Taipei.

The new gaming phone comes in three models: the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. All three versions are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and have a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, with a 2,448 x 1,080 resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a 6,000 mAh total battery capacity split between two 3,000 mAh cells and takes about an hour to fully charge using the in-box 65-watt charger; however, it does not support wireless charging. Dual-USB-C ports allow users to charge the phone from the bottom or the side to accommodate different playing styles.

The standard ROG 5 tops out at 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the ROG Phone 5 Pro is equipped with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. The top-of-the-line Ultimate has 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage.

The three models all have dual front-facing speakers, and Asus decided to bring back the headphone jack as well, which was missing in the ROG Phone 3 (predecessor to the ROG Phone 5).

In terms of the cameras, on the back is a 64 MP primary lens, a 13 MP ultra-wide, and a 5 MP macro lens. The front of the phone offers a 24 MP for selfies and live-streaming.

One thing the ROG Phone 5 is not is cheap. The ROG Phone 5 will set buyers back NT$29,990 (US$1,063), NT$34,990 (US$1,240) for the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and NT$36,990 (US$1,311) for the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.
Updated : 2021-03-11 16:56 GMT+08:00

