Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cambodia reports first COVID-19 death, 1 year into pandemic

By SOPHENG CHEANG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/11 15:23
Buddhist monks wearing face masks receive alms from devotees in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
A Buddhist monk wearing a face mask receives alms from devotees in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bun Heng, right, receives boxes of COVID-19 vaccines from World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Dr....
Buddhist monks wearing face masks receive alms from a devotee in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Buddhist monks wearing face masks receive alms from devotees in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

A Buddhist monk wearing a face mask receives alms from devotees in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bun Heng, right, receives boxes of COVID-19 vaccines from World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Dr....

Buddhist monks wearing face masks receive alms from a devotee in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia on Thursday confirmed its first death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago as it battles a new local outbreak that has infected hundreds of people.

The 50-year-old man was confirmed infected last month while working as a driver for a Chinese company in coastal Sihanoukville and died at the Khmer-Soviet friendship hospital Thursday morning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia has confirmed only 1,163 cases of infection with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, but it is battling a new local outbreak that has infected several hundred people.

According to the Health Ministry, the new outbreak was traced to a foreign resident who broke quarantine in a hotel and went to a nightclub in early February. That caused a slew of infections and led the government on Feb. 20 to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.

The government has since extended the closures for more two weeks for schools, gyms, concert halls, museums and other entertainment venues in Phnom Penh, nearby Kandal province and the coastal province of Sihanoukville.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry said 39 cases were reported from local transmission.

As the outbreak grows, a defunct luxury hotel in the capital has been converted into a 500-room coronavirus hospital, and authorities are enforcing a new law imposing criminal punishments for violating health rules.

The country began its vaccination campaign in February with 600,000 doses of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine. It also received 324,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month that were donated by and produced in India.

Updated : 2021-03-11 16:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan