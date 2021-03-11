Alexa
Kotkaniemi lifts Canadiens over Canucks 5-1

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 15:02
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jesper Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist to lead the Montreal Canadiens over the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Wednesday night.

Corey Perry, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens, and Tyler Toffoli had two assists.

Brock Boeser had the lone goal for Vancouver with a rocket during a second-period power play.

Carey Price had 23 saves for the Canadiens and Thatcher Demko stopped 40 of 45 shots for Vancouver.

The result gives Montreal the edge in the two-game series after Vancouver took a 2-1 shootout win on Monday.

It also snaps a three-game winning streak for the Canucks, who sit in fifth place in the all-Canadian North Division, trailing the Habs by five points.

NOTES: J.T. Miller and Ben Chiarot dropped the gloves in a short tilt midway through the first period. Both were handed five-minute penalties for fighting, and Chiarot did not return to the game. ... Toffoli skated in his 550th game. The center is second in scoring for the Canadiens, with 23 points (15 goals, eight assists) this season.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-11 16:55 GMT+08:00

