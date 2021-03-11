Alexa
China approves plan to reform Hong Kong electoral system

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/11 07:25
China's parliament voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system on Thursday.

Chinese leaders are hoping to bring in a "patriotic" government in the enclave after months of pro-democracy rallies shook the city.

How did the NPC vote?

The National People's Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of the planned changes.

The legislation passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favor. The Congress regularly unanimously or overwhelmingly rubber stamps plans proposed by the Party.

The largely ceremonial legislative body endorsed

What does this mean for Hong Kong?

The plan will allow the ruling Communist Party to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers, reducing the share elected by the public.

The move is seen as a crackdown on the democratic movement and an erosion of the autonomy guaranteed to the city when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Beijing rejected these complaints and said the new measures were necessary to protect the region's stability.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

ab/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)

Updated : 2021-03-11 16:55 GMT+08:00

