Oscar winner Ang Lee tells Taiwan premier to follow New Zealand's example

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee (李安) told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) Taiwan should follow the example of New Zealand to attract filmmakers from all over the world, reports said Thursday (March 11).

The “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” director made the remark during a phone conversation with Su on Wednesday (March 10), the premier mentioned at Thursday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

While New Zealand has mainly used tax breaks to attract moviemakers, Lee said Taiwan should also publicize the fact that it only takes one hour to travel from the coast to the mountains, CNA reported.

Despite a population of only 4 million, New Zealand has become a magnet for filmmakers thanks to its tax measures and scenery, Lee said. With its 23 million people and its short distances between its beaches and tallest summits, Taiwan has all the elements needs to emulate New Zealand successfully, according to the Taiwanese director.

Premier Su pointed out that his government had initiated several measures to promote the local movie industry. The past year was a particularly successful period for Taiwanese films, as they attracted 3.81 million viewers and grossed NT$877 million (US$31 million) at the box office for a market share of 17.02 percent.

The Ministry of Culture named “Little Big Women” with its gross of NT$190 million; “Your Name Engraved Herein,” which earned NT$100 million; “The Silent Forest,” which grossed NT$50 million; and “I WeirDo” with its NT$45 million as the most successful Taiwanese movies of 2020.

One of the highest-profile Hollywood movies to be shot in Taiwan so far was Martin Scorsese’s 2016 historical drama “Silence,” starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, and Adam Driver.