Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Migrant workers in Taiwan facing end of contract can get 6-month extension

Migrant workers whose contracts are set to end can apply for 6-month extension

  173
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 15:38
Migrant workers in Taiwan facing end of contract can get 6-month extension

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in their home countries, migrant workers in Taiwan whose contracts are about to expire will be allowed a six-month extension.

On Wednesday (March 10), the Ministry of Labor's (MOL) Workforce Development Agency (WDA) announced that migrant workers approaching the limit to their years of employment in the country between March 17 and June 30 will be allowed to extend their contracts another six months, reported CNA. According to the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), foreigners employed as domestic caregivers may not work in Taiwan for more than 14 years, while those in other areas of employment must not exceed 12 years.

However, due to the pandemic and to , the MOL has allowed employers to apply for extensions for migrant workers about the reach their maximum permitted years of employment. From March 17 to June 30, employers can apply for a six-month extension for their migrant employees if they have four months or less left on their contracts, according to a statement by the MOL.

Based on ministry statistics, there were 10,653 applications for contract extensions as of Feb. 28, of which 6,724 were for factory workers and 3,929 were for domestic caregivers. This extension marks the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that the WDA has provided an extension for migrant workers whose final contracts were set to expire, including two three-month extensions and one six-month reprieve.
migrant workers
migrant worker
caregivers
foreign caregivers
domestic caregivers
migrant laborers

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesian delegation visits Taiwan's Jakarta office to discuss migrant worker freeze
Indonesian delegation visits Taiwan's Jakarta office to discuss migrant worker freeze
2021/02/24 16:44
2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/02/03 14:48
COVID test credibility hurdle for Taiwan to re-introduce Indonesian workers
COVID test credibility hurdle for Taiwan to re-introduce Indonesian workers
2021/02/02 17:52
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
2021/01/29 10:21
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
2021/01/26 13:12

Updated : 2021-03-11 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan