Hamlet lifts North Texas past Middle Tennessee 76-56

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 13:35
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 21 points and 11 assists as West Division No. 3 seed North Texas routed the East Division's sixth-seeded Middle Tennessee 76-56 on Wednesday night in the Conference USA tournament second round.

North Texas will face second-seeded Old Dominion in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Thomas Bell added 19 points and James Reese had 15 for North Texas (14-9).

Jordan Davis and Jalen Jordan scored 12 points apiece for Middle Tennessee (5-18), which advanced after FIU forfeited the first round matchup due to COVID protocols and contact tracing. DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders.

Updated : 2021-03-11 15:25 GMT+08:00

