Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese pineapples attract extensive media coverage in Japan

Taiwanese fruit featured by NHK, TV Tokyo, TV Asahi, Japanese Playboy

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 14:34
Craze for Taiwanese pineapple continues to accelerate across Japan. 

Craze for Taiwanese pineapple continues to accelerate across Japan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pineapples have made headlines in major Japanese newspapers in the last two weeks, as China's import ban of the fruit remains a hot topic in the East Asian archipelago country.

As Japan's International Food and Beverage Exhibition (Foodex Japan 2021) opened Tuesday (March 9) in Tokyo, well-known Japanese news broadcasters, including NHK, TV Tokyo, and TV Asahi, have featured extensive coverage of China's controversial ban, which some international experts have described as politically motivated, on Taiwanese pineapples.

Even the Japanese version of Playboy Magazine sent representatives to interview the 22 Taiwanese food companies at the event about the impact of the ban on Taiwan's agricultural industry.

In a four-minute report, NHK noted that the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the American Institute in Taiwan, and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei have all voiced their support for Taiwanese pineapples. It said the topic is currently trending on social media, with users around the world sharing photos of delicacies made with the fruit.

The public broadcaster also invited Ichiro Korogi, a professor specializing in Chinese politics at the Kanda University of International Studies, to comment on China's punitive move on Taiwanese farmers. He said that Beijing is likely using the ban to weaken Taiwan's economy and public support for the Tsai administration, as the communist regime has a habit of applying economic intimidation to achieve political goals.

Taiwanese pineapples attract extensive media coverage in Japan
(NHK News 7 website screenshot)

Taiwanese pineapples attract extensive media coverage in Japan
Taiwanese Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh interviewed by Japanese reporters. (CNA photo)
Taiwanese pineapples
Taiwanese fruit
pineapples
cross-strait relations
Japan-Taiwan relations
Foodex Japan
NHK
TV Asahi Corporation
Playboy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese pineapples in spotlight at Foodex Japan 2021
Taiwanese pineapples in spotlight at Foodex Japan 2021
2021/03/10 15:33
Longan pineapple cakes from Taiwan make inroads into Singapore
Longan pineapple cakes from Taiwan make inroads into Singapore
2021/03/10 13:19
Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
2021/03/09 17:13
'Taiwan deputies' at China's NPC voice support for cross-strait unification
'Taiwan deputies' at China's NPC voice support for cross-strait unification
2021/03/09 14:48
Japanese TV host savors Taiwanese pineapple beef noodle soup, free fruit
Japanese TV host savors Taiwanese pineapple beef noodle soup, free fruit
2021/03/09 10:53

Updated : 2021-03-11 15:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday