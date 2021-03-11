Taiwanese pineapples attract extensive media coverage in Japan

Craze for Taiwanese pineapple continues to accelerate across Japan. Craze for Taiwanese pineapple continues to accelerate across Japan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pineapples have made headlines in major Japanese newspapers in the last two weeks, as China's import ban of the fruit remains a hot topic in the East Asian archipelago country.

As Japan's International Food and Beverage Exhibition (Foodex Japan 2021) opened Tuesday (March 9) in Tokyo, well-known Japanese news broadcasters, including NHK, TV Tokyo, and TV Asahi, have featured extensive coverage of China's controversial ban, which some international experts have described as politically motivated, on Taiwanese pineapples.

Even the Japanese version of Playboy Magazine sent representatives to interview the 22 Taiwanese food companies at the event about the impact of the ban on Taiwan's agricultural industry.

In a four-minute report, NHK noted that the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the American Institute in Taiwan, and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei have all voiced their support for Taiwanese pineapples. It said the topic is currently trending on social media, with users around the world sharing photos of delicacies made with the fruit.

The public broadcaster also invited Ichiro Korogi, a professor specializing in Chinese politics at the Kanda University of International Studies, to comment on China's punitive move on Taiwanese farmers. He said that Beijing is likely using the ban to weaken Taiwan's economy and public support for the Tsai administration, as the communist regime has a habit of applying economic intimidation to achieve political goals.



(NHK News 7 website screenshot)



Taiwanese Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh interviewed by Japanese reporters. (CNA photo)