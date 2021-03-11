Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lamar beats Houston Baptist 62-52 in Southland tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 13:11
Lamar beats Houston Baptist 62-52 in Southland tourney

KATY, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster registered 18 points as sixth-seeded Lamar got past No. 10 seed Houston Baptist 62-52 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Southland Conference tournament.

The Cardinals will move on to face No. 3 seed Sam Houston State in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Kasen Harrison added 14 points and eight rebounds for Lamar (9-17).

Pedro Castro scored a career-high 24 points plus eight rebounds and five steals for the Huskies (6-19). Zach Iyeyemi had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-11 15:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday