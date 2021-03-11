Alexa
Somaliland signs information technology agreement with Taiwan

Both countries already cooperate on infant health and agriculture

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 14:26
Taiwan launching its office in Somaliland in August of 2020 (Facebook, MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Somaliland signed an agreement with Taiwan on March 3 to upgrade the digitalization of the East African country’s government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Thursday (March 11).

Taiwan’s opening of a representative office in the capital Hargeisa last August was seen as a major breakthrough for the island’s diplomacy, while Somaliland launched its office in Taipei on Sept. 9.

The new accord was signed by a Taiwanese information technology assistance group in Somaliland and by the country’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Technology, CNA reported.

A three-year plan included the training of qualified staff, the launch of a cross-ministry data exchange platform, and the improvement of the government’s internet management, according to MOFA.

Taiwan already manages two other development programs in Somaliland: one targeting the health of pregnant women and infants as well as another aiming to improve the quality of vegetables grown in the country.

While both Taiwan and Somaliland lack international recognition and have to battle relative isolation, there have been no signs they wanted to upgrade the relationship beyond the representative level.
Somaliland
Taiwan-Somaliland relations
ICT
Information Technology
MOFA

Updated : 2021-03-11 15:24 GMT+08:00

