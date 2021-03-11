Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Goalie Grosenick returns to NHL, leads Kings past Ducks 5-1

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/11 13:08
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Troy Grosenick lays on the ice after being scored on by Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel during the second period of an NHL...
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, left, congratulates right wing Adrian Kempe on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game again...
Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, left, reaches for the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio takes it during the first period of ...
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, right, stops the puck with his hand as Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel reaches in during the first perio...
Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe, right, scores on Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, left, as center Isac Lundestrom defends during the s...

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Troy Grosenick lays on the ice after being scored on by Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel during the second period of an NHL...

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, left, congratulates right wing Adrian Kempe on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game again...

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, left, reaches for the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio takes it during the first period of ...

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, right, stops the puck with his hand as Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel reaches in during the first perio...

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe, right, scores on Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, left, as center Isac Lundestrom defends during the s...

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored two goals and Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 6 1/2 years, leading the Los Angeles Kings past the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Captain Anze Kopitar, Andreas Anthanasiou and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who beat Anaheim for the first time in three tries this season and split two Freeway Faceoff meetings over the past three days with their Southern California rivals.

The 31-year-old Grosenick's entire previous NHL experience consisted of two games for the San Jose Sharks in November 2014. When Kings goalie Cal Petersen went into the COVID-19 protocol about three hours before this game, Grosenick came through with a strong performance on short notice.

Sam Steel scored and John Gibson stopped 32 shots for the Ducks, whose 6-5 win over the Kings on Monday was their second straight following a nine-game winless streak. Gibson was visibly upset with several instances of hapless play by his injury-depleted defense.

Kempe has six goals in his last three games. The Swedish forward followed his hat trick against the Ducks on Monday with another huge offensive performance for Los Angeles, which won for just the second time in seven games.

Kempe opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal. Los Angeles scored on the man advantage for the sixth consecutive game.

Steel snapped his nine-game goal drought just 19 seconds after Kopitar scored for the Kings.

But Kempe scored again late in the second period, and Athanasiou converted a rebound early in the third for a goal in his second consecutive game.

WOUNDED DUCKS

Anaheim played without defensemen Josh Manson (lower body) and Hampus Lindholm (broken left wrist) and forwards Troy Terry (lower body), Carter Rowney (knee) and Sonny Milano (post-concussion syndrome).

GOALIE GOALS

Grosenick got his surprise start because Los Angeles had neither of its top two goalies available. The Kings already were without Jonathan Quick, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, before Petersen was sidelined.

Except for those two NHL appearances in 2014, Grosenick spent the past seven seasons in the AHL with the top affiliates for San Jose and Nashville. Grosenick signed with the Kings last October and served as their opening-night backup before he was claimed off waivers by Edmonton in January and subsequently reclaimed by the Kings in February.

Matt Villalta, a 21-year-old prospect with no NHL experience, came up from Los Angeles' AHL affiliate to serve as Grosenick's backup.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Avalanche on Friday.

Ducks: Host Sharks on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-11 15:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday