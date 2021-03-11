Alexa
Penn State pulls away late, beats Nebraska 72-66

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 13:03
Penn State coach Jim Ferry watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska at the Big Ten men's tournament ...
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) and Penn State's Sam Sessoms (3) dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the B...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 19 points, and No. 11 seed Penn State pulled away inside the last four minutes to beat No. 14 seed Nebraska 72-66 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Penn State (11-13) has won four of its last five games and plays sixth-seeded Wisconsin in the second round Thursday.

Tied at 59-all with 3:48 remaining, John Harrar made a free throw and Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-7 closing run by the Nittany Lions, who trailed 37-23 at the break.

Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington added 14 points apiece for Penn State. Sam Sessoms had 11 points. Wheeler and Jones combined for six of the Nittany Lions' seven 3-pointers. Harrar matched career highs with 14 rebounds and four assists.

Trey McGowens scored 13 points for Nebraska (7-20). Indianapolis native and Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12 points each.

Penn State opened the second half on a 15-2 run and took their first lead since the opening bucket, 51-50 with 9:27 to play.

The teams split the regular-season series by a combined four points. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 against Nebraska in the conference tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

