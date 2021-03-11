Alexa
Stroud, Fresno St. beat New Mexico 85-77 in MWC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 11:12
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deon Stroud had 19 points as No. 6 seed Fresno State got past New Mexico 85-77 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs play third-seeded Colorado State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Isaiah Hill added 17 points for Fresno State, while Anthony Holland chipped in 15. Holland also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Hill had seven turnovers but only five assists.

Orlando Robinson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Fresno State (12-11). He also committed seven turnovers.

Fresno State totaled 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jeremiah Francis III had 19 points for the No. 11 seed Lobos (6-16). Makuach Maluach added 16 points. Isaiah Marin had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-11 12:20 GMT+08:00

