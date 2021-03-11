Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Damage preserved as memorial of Japanese tsunami

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 11:20
AP PHOTOS: Damage preserved as memorial of Japanese tsunami

RIKUZENTAKATA, Japan (AP) — New roads. New town halls. New shopping centers. The scars are disappearing from Japan’s northeast coast as people rebuild from the tsunami that wrecked the region 10 years ago.

But some towns have decided to preserve reminders of the March 11, 2011, disaster — as a symbol of their resilience, to remember their dead loved ones, and as a lesson for future generations.

In Rikuzentakata, where more than 1,700 people died, townspeople refurbished the lone pine tree that initially survived the tsunami, which flattened the surrounding coastal forest. When the tree, which is known as the “Miracle Pine,” began dying from seawater exposure, it was taken down, treated and then reerected to create a memorial that has become a symbol of hope for the region.

Some of the damage has been preserved despite fierce debate among survivors in whom it inspires mixed feelings of pain, sorrow and hope. Many also have differing ideas about how they should remember their dead loved ones.

It took five years before the residents and survivors in the city of Ishinomaki — where more than 3,000 people were killed in the tsunami — decided to preserve the Okawa elementary school. Eighty-four people died there, including 74 children.

In 2014, about one third of the families of the children sued the city and Miyagi prefecture, accusing authorities of mishandling the evacuation. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the city and prefecture were negligent for failing to have a crisis management plan. After a divisive debate over what to do with the school building, the city decided to keep it as a memorial site.

In the coastal town of Minamisanriku, which is known for oyster and scallop farming, residents are still discussing what to do with a structure that used to be a city disaster prevention center.

For some survivors, the structure is a painful reminder; for others, it’s a place to remember loved ones who worked until the last minute to save people before the tsunami swallowed the 12 meter-high (40-foot-high) building, along with some 80 people inside. About 800 people were killed across the town.

"Both sides are right,” Mayor Jin Sato said.

For now, the structure is being kept around as a symbol. It is under the prefecture’s control for another 10 years, and officials hope this will allow time for the residents to come to a consensus.

Updated : 2021-03-11 12:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday