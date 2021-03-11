President Tsai looks to bolster supply chains between Taiwan, EU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed hope that Taiwan and the EU will continue working together to build resilient, reliable supply chains.

In a speech delivered via video at the opening of the EU-Taiwan Supply Chains Forum Wednesday afternoon (March 10), Tsai highlighted the importance of trade, pointing out that the EU is Taiwan’s “biggest source of foreign direct investment.” She added that the pandemic has brought the need for supply chain resilience to the forefront.

The president also noted that the EU’s focus on green energy and digital economy is similar to Taiwan’s push to develop renewables and spur technological innovation. “I understand the EU’s trade policy is now focused on the Asia-Pacific region, and I want to thank our friends in the European Parliament and EU business leaders for continuing to support Taiwan-EU connectivity,” Tsai said.

She also noted, “Events like this foster the connectivity between us. This connectivity spurs investment and creates jobs, laying a firm foundation for future growth.”

The online forum was organized by the Taipei Representative Office in the EU and Belgium, the European Institute for Asian Studies, the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association, and Taiwan. Its goal is to enhance supply chain cooperation and technology exchanges between industries in Taiwan and the 27-member bloc.