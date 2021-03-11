Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Winston, Michigan St. women top Penn St. in Big Ten 75-66

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 10:02
Winston, Michigan St. women top Penn St. in Big Ten 75-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to a 75-66 win over 10th-seeded Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Shortly after Winston's 3's put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston's, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go.

Maddie Burke then hit her sixth 3 for the Lady Lions but then they missed their next four shots and the Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.

Clouden scored 18 points for Michigan State (14-7), which lost six times to ranked teams. Moira Joiner added 13 points and Taiyier Parks 10 as the Spartans' bench had a 23-5 advantage.

Burke's 22 points led Penn State (9-15) with Shay Hagans adding 13 and Anna Camden 11.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-11 12:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday