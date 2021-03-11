Alexa
Wallace scores 20 to lead UTSA past Charlotte 72-62 in CUSA

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 10:18
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 20 points as UTSA got past Charlotte 72-62 in the Conference USA Conference tournament second round on Wednesday.

Jhivvan Jackson had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the West's fourth-seed UTSA (15-10), which advances to play Western Kentucky, the East's top seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Jacob Germany added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Shepherd tied a season high with 20 points for the 49ers (9-16), who were the five-seed from the East. Jahmir Young added 19 points. Jhery Matos had 1 point and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

