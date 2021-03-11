Alexa
New Orleans beats SE Louisiana 80-63 in Southland tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 10:15
KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as No. 5 seed New Orleans beat eighth-seeded Southeastern Louisiana 80-63 in the second round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

The Privateers will play No. 4 seed Northwestern State in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Damion Rosser added 15 points for New Orleans (10-14). Troy Green had 11 points and Rodney Carson Jr. and Ahren Freeman 10 apiece.

Keon Clergeot had 22 points and Isiah Kirby added 10 for the Lions (8-18).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-11 12:19 GMT+08:00

