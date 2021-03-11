Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden

Voyage of USS John Finn marks 3rd passage through strait by US warship since President Biden took office

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 10:22
USS John Finn. (besthqwallpapers.com photo)

USS John Finn. (besthqwallpapers.com photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer plowed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday (March 10), marking the third passage of an American naval vessel through the strait since President Joe Biden took office.

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet on Wednesday announced that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) had carried out a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" that day "in accordance with international law." The 7th Fleet emphasized that the warship's passage "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The statement added that "The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows." The warship had been part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which is currently conducting operations in the Celebes Sea between the Philippines and Indonesia, USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker reported this week.

The John Finn is believed to have broken off from the group at some point to conduct its solo mission through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. The 7th Fleet's announcement included a video of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter taking off from the ship's flight deck, while a second video shows the forward deck of the vessel.

The two previous American missions in the strait carried this year under the Biden administration include a transit by the USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) on Feb. 25 and one by the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) on Feb. 4.

Thursday morning (March 11), Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND), announced that the U.S. destroyer had from through the Taiwan Strait north to south. The MND stated that throughout the ship's southward journey through the strait, the military used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to monitor movements at sea and in the air around Taiwan and described the situation as normal.
Taiwan Strait
US Navy
USN
USS John Finn
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
guided missile destroyer
freedom of navigation

RELATED ARTICLES

Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
2021/03/03 16:50
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
2021/03/03 15:27
Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
2021/02/27 12:05
China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
2021/02/24 16:52
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
2021/02/17 18:00

Updated : 2021-03-11 10:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday