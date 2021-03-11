Alexa
Durant still out for Nets, who will be cautious with Griffin

By BRIAN MAHONEY , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/11 08:38
Brooklyn Nets DeAndre Jordan, left, Kevin Durant, center, and Kyrie Irving watch their teammates play the Sacramento King during the second half of an...
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant will remain out for the rest of this week and it is unclear when he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup, meaning he will miss more than a month with a strained left hamstring.

Blake Griffin also will be sidelined when the Nets open the second half Thursday against Boston, though he stressed he's not injured. He and the Nets think it's smart to take their time increasing his workload after signing Monday.

Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 at Golden State. The Nets hoped at first the injury wouldn't be serious, but announced on Feb. 26 that a follow-up MRI showed a clearer picture of the injury and would keep Durant sidelined through the All-Star break.

Coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Durant will have another scan of the injury next week.

Updated : 2021-03-11 10:49 GMT+08:00

