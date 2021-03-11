Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

VIRUS TODAY: Nursing home residents can get hugs again

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/11 07:18
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Sp...
Bartender Daniel Vazquez, right, paces a plate to Betsy Campbell as she eats lunch at Picos Mexican restaurant Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Houston. ...
A woman in a wheelchair exits the United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Chicago. The site will administer 6,000...

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Sp...

Bartender Daniel Vazquez, right, paces a plate to Betsy Campbell as she eats lunch at Picos Mexican restaurant Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Houston. ...

A woman in a wheelchair exits the United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Chicago. The site will administer 6,000...

Here's what's happening Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 62.4 million people, or 18.8% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 32.9 million people have completed their vaccination, or 9.9% of the population.

CASES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 67,713 on Feb. 23 to 55,844 on Tuesday.

DEATHS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 1,986 on Feb. 23 to 1,566 on Tuesday.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: According to the CDC, the percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine: New Mexico (26.1%); Connecticut (25.8%); Alaska (25.7%). Lowest rates: Alabama (15.7%); District of Columbia (14.9%); Georgia (13.4%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— Congress sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which tackles the coronavirus pandemic and economic crises that have upended the nation. Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 direct payments this year to most adults and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. But the legislation goes far beyond that.

— New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced restaurants, gyms, salons and other indoor recreational activities in his state can increase their capacity to 50%, up from 35%.

— Texas' coronavirus restrictions ended despite objections from public health officials as more migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas is now fully open, allowing full capacity in restaurants and bars and large gatherings.

QUOTABLE: “The truth is, I want my job back.” — Boston hotel worker Esther Montanez, who like millions, has used savings, unemployment and food stamps since the arrival of the coronavirus.

ICYMI: Nursing home residents can get hugs again. The government says nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get indoor visits from family with masks.

ON THE HORIZON: As New Orleans eases virus rules, entertainment venues can start hosting live music this weekend, with some restrictions.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2021-03-11 09:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China