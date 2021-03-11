Lindor lead donor for Lindor Hall at Montverde Academy

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor holds a bat during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Ro... New York Mets' Francisco Lindor holds a bat during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor gave $1 million to help construct Lindor Hall, a middle school building at the Montverde Academy in the Orlando area.

The building held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, and Lindor was the lead donor of the Time to Lead capital campaign for the private college prep school.

The building has 38,894 square feet of academic space, with 14 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technology laboratory, conference room, study hall and teacher’s lounge. It was designed for 203 students and has an attached 12,711 square-foot gymnasium.

Lindor, 27, arrived at the school from Puerto Rico in the eighth grade and is a 2011 graduate. He also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund to provide financial assistance.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports