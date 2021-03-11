Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ike's 32 leads Wyoming past San Jose St. 111-80 in MWC

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 06:13
Ike's 32 leads Wyoming past San Jose St. 111-80 in MWC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Graham Ike had a season-high 32 points as eighth-seeded Wyoming easily beat ninth-seeded San Jose State 111-80 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Wyoming set a record for the most points in regulation in tournament history while Ike's outburst was the most for a freshman in tournament history.

Ike shot 12 for 14 from the floor, converted 8 of 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds to earn the Cowboys a quarterfinal date with league champion and 19th ranked San Diego State.

Xavier DuSell had 19 points for Wyoming (14-10). Hunter Maldonado added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Marcus Williams had 15 points, 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Wyoming scored at least 100 points.

Wyoming totaled 59 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Richard Washington had 18 points and six assists for the Spartans (5-16). Omari Moore added 15 points and six assists. Ralph Agee had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China