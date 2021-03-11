Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US hits IS groups in Mozambique, Congo with terror sanctions

By MATTHEW LEE , AP Diplomatic Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/11 06:14
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol H...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol H...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday designated two Islamic State affiliates in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo as “foreign terrorist organizations,” imposing wide-ranging sanctions on the groups.

The sanctions announced by the State and Treasury departments freeze any assets the groups may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. Perhaps more significantly, foreign entities doing business with either will now be subject to U.S. sanctions as well.

State and Treasury also put personal sanctions on the leaders of the groups by naming them “specially designated global terrorists.” The two groups are blamed for multiple attacks in southern and central Africa that have left many hundreds of people dead since 2017.

In the Congo, ISIS-DRC, which is also known as the Allied Democratic Forces is held responsible for attacks across the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, targeting primarily government security forces and civilians.

In Mozambique, the group known as Ansar al-Sunna is alleged to have killed more than 1,300 civilians in an insurgency in the north of the country that has taken the lives of more than 2,300 people total.

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China