California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 06:04
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California Tuesday afternoon and remained at large, authorities said.

Steven Manzo, 23, was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office informed Long Beach police that Manzo had been released from custody. Officers were unable to locate him.

"Upon further review, it was determined he should not have been released," Long Beach police said in a statement Wednesday.

Court and jail records indicate his case was dismissed, though police say that's not the case.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies received an “order for release” from the court, indicating the case was dismissed, on Tuesday.

“As such the Department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities referred questions to the district attorney's office, which did not immediately have a comment Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:50 GMT+08:00

