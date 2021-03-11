Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thanks to Winfrey and royals, CBS morning show makes history

By DAVID BAUDER , AP Media Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/11 05:17
In this video grab issued Monday, March 8, 2021 by CBS This Morning, Oprah Winfrey discusses her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Su...

In this video grab issued Monday, March 8, 2021 by CBS This Morning, Oprah Winfrey discusses her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Su...

NEW YORK (AP) — Thank you, Oprah!

For the first time on record, CBS' morning news show on Monday had a bigger audience than ABC's “Good Morning America” and NBC's “Today” show, the Nielsen company said.

The show featured Winfrey talking about her explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan that aired the night before on CBS, along with some outtakes that hadn't been aired.

Nielsen records that date back to 1991 reveal that there had never been a single day that “CBS This Morning,” nor any of its predecessors, beat their two rivals.

“Let that sink in for a moment,” CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said in a memo to her staff on Wednesday.

“CBS This Morning” had 4.79 million viewers on Monday, or more than 2 million more than the show gets on a typical day, Nielsen said. “Good Morning America” had 3.35 million and “Today” had 3.18 million.

Although the precise Nielsen records go back to only 1991, there's a strong likelihood that CBS has never won, period. Starting in 1982, the network has tried a succession of different morning formats and personnel in an attempt to be competitive with its more established competitors.

More than 50 million people worldwide have seen Winfrey's interview, with more expected. CBS is rerunning the show on Friday night.

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China