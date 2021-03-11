Alexa
Clean Energy, Toll Brothers rise; Tupperware, GE fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 05:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Conagra Brands Inc., up 77 cents to $36.81.

The maker of Slim Jims and Duncan Hines brownie mix may sell its Hebrew National hot dog brand to Brazilian meat packer JBS, according to reports.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up $1.79 to $13.59.

The provider of natural gas for vehicle fleets reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Tupperware Brands Inc., down $6.44 to $25.96.

The maker of plastic storage containers and cosmetics reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

General Electric Co., down 75 cents to $13.25.

The industrial conglomerate is selling its aircraft leasing business and proposing a reverse stock split.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $2.59 to $57.54.

The Pennsylvania-based luxury home builder increased its quarterly dividend by 54%.

Talend S.A., up $14.10 to $65.40.

Private equity firm Thomas Bravo is buying the French data management company for $2.4 billion.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $5.54 to $36.06.

The distributor of natural and specialty foods beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

ABM Industries Inc., up $3.39 to $50.73.

The cleaning and building maintenance company blew away Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:48 GMT+08:00

