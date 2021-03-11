Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 130.85 Up .45
Mar 129.15 129.35 128.80 129.35 Up .45
May 132.85 Up .45
May 131.65 132.40 129.20 130.85 Up .45
Jul 133.55 134.35 131.25 132.85 Up .45
Sep 135.45 136.20 133.10 134.70 Up .45
Dec 137.50 138.10 135.10 136.70 Up .50
Mar 139.05 139.55 136.85 138.40 Up .55
May 139.75 140.25 137.85 139.20 Up .55
Jul 139.25 139.70 138.75 139.70 Up .60
Sep 139.55 140.05 139.10 140.05 Up .65
Dec 140.60 141.35 139.05 140.40 Up .55
Mar 140.65 141.10 139.80 141.10 Up .55
May 141.35 141.70 140.75 141.70 Up .60
Jul 142.15 Up .60
Sep 142.50 Up .60
Dec 143.30 Up .60

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:47 GMT+08:00

