Marseille beats Rennes 1-0 in Sampaoli's 1st game in charge

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 04:07
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli marked his first match in charge of Marseille with a 1-0 home win against Rennes on Wednesday thanks to substitute Michael Cuisance's late header.

The midfielder had only been on for a few minutes when he rose to meet Luis Henrique's cross from the left, and his header looped over goalkeeper Alfred Gomis in the 87th minute.

The win snapped Marseille's four-game losing run and moved it up to sixth place, while Rennes has lost six straight games and is mired in 10th spot.

Winger Florian Thauvin went close for Marseille early in the second half when his curling shot went just past the post, and Rennes winger hit the crossbar in the 75th.

The game was rescheduled after being postponed on Jan. 30, when angry Marseille fans stormed the training complex in a bid to pressure the club’s unpopular president to leave.

He has done so and, after former coach Andre Villas-Boas resigned, the club hired Sampaoli to replace him.

Rennes coach Bruno Genesio also led his team for the first time following Julien Stephan’s recent resignation.

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:46 GMT+08:00

