Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/11 04:46
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 43 cents to $64.44 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose 38 cents to $67.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.08 a gallon. April heating rose 1 cent to $1.92 a gallon. April natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $4.90 to $1,721.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 5 cents to $26.13 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.41 Japanese yen from 108.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.1922 from $1.1901.

Updated : 2021-03-11 07:44 GMT+08:00

