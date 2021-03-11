Atlético beats Athletic to increase its Spanish league lead

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, center, celebrates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid an... Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, center, celebrates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match be... Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madri... Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick with his teammates during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atlet... Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick with his teammates during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez scores from a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda ... Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez scores from a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick with his teammate Atletico Madrid's Koke during the Spanish La Liga socc... Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick with his teammate Atletico Madrid's Koke during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid ended its winless streak at home by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Wednesday, increasing its Spanish league lead over Barcelona to six points.

Marcos Llorente and Luis Suárez scored in each half as Atlético came from behind to end a run of three winless league games at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Iker Muniain put the visitors ahead in the first half in a match that was postponed from January because of a snowstorm in Madrid.

Atlético, seeking its first league title since 2014, has a six-point gap to Barcelona and is eight points in front of third-place Real Madrid.

All three teams at the top of the standings have now played 26 games.

Atlético conceded in the 88th minute in a 1-1 draw against Madrid in Sunday's derby at the Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's team was coming off a 2-0 loss to Levante and a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in its previous games at home.

Muniain opened the scoring from inside the area after a cross by Iñaki Williams in the 21st, but Llorente equalized with a header that deflected off a defender in first-half injury time and Suárez scored the winner by converting a penalty in the 51st.

