Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sargent scores as Bremen wins at Bielefeld in Bundesliga

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 03:39
Sargent scores as Bremen wins at Bielefeld in Bundesliga

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — U.S. forward Josh Sargent's fifth Bundesliga goal of the season lifted Werder Bremen to a 2-0 win over 10-man Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday, which moved his team further away from the relegation zone.

Sargent was on hand to apply the finish in the 47th minute when Milot Rashica's shot took a looping deflection toward the far post.

Bielefeld's hopes of a comeback were hit when Nathan de Medina was sent off in the 71st after a video review found his clumsy challenge on Niclas Füllkrug worthy of a red card. De Medina made contact with Füllkrug's ankle from behind with his studs and was initially given a yellow card before VAR intervened.

Bremen took advantage almost immediately as Kevin Möhwald finished off a team move down the right flank in the 75th by side-footing in Maximilian Eggestein's cut-back cross from the touchline.

Bremen stayed 12th in the 18-team table but extended its cushion over Bielefeld in the relegation playoff place to 11 points. Bielefeld is 16th, a point above Mainz in the automatic relegation zone and two behind 15th-place Hertha Berlin.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-11 06:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China