Diplomats: UN to condemn violence against Myanmar protesters

By EDITH M. LEDERER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/11 02:30
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Security Council members approved a statement Wednesday strongly condemning the violence in Myanmar against peaceful protesters and calling for the military “to exercise utmost restraint,” three council diplomats said.

The diplomats who said the statement had been approved by all 15 council members including Myanmar’s neighbor and friend China, spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official adoption of the presidential statement at a council meeting expected later Wednesday.

The statement obtained by The Associated Press calls for the immediate release of government leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who have been detained since the Feb. 1 military coup.

It supports the country’s democratic transition and “stresses the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and uphold the rule of law.”

A presidential statement is a step below a resolution but becomes part of the official record of the U.N.’s most powerful body.

The British-drafted statement also “highlights that the current situation has the potential to exacerbate existing challenges in Rakhine state,” where a military crackdown in 2017 involving mass rape, murders and the torching of villages led more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, as well as in other regions.

The statement also encourages the pursuit of “constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.”

The statement which all council members agreed to on Wednesday is weaker than the initial draft circulated by the United Kingdom which would have condemned the military coup in Myanmar and threatened “possible measures under the U.N. Charter” -- U.N. language for sanctions -- “should the situation deteriorate further.”

Nonetheless, it will be the first presidential statement on Myanmar adopted since 2017 and reflects council unity in trying to reverse the coup.

Updated : 2021-03-11 04:40 GMT+08:00

