Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nebraska beats short-handed Minnesota in Big Ten's 2nd round

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 02:28
Nebraska beats short-handed Minnesota in Big Ten's 2nd round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Haiby had 19 points and eight rebounds, Kate Cain added 16 points and six rebounds, and Nebraska used a 22-10 second quarter to break away from short-handed Minnesota 72-61 on Wednesday in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Nebraska (12-11) advances to play top-seeded and No. 7 Maryland on Thursday. The defending champion Terrapins won the regular-season matchup 95-73 on Feb. 14 to give coach Brenda Frese her 500th win with the program.

Isabelle Bourne had 14 points and seven boards for Nebraska. Freshman Ruby Porter was helped off the floor with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. Haiby needs only seven points to become the 35th Husker to reach 1,000 career points.

The No. 8 seed Huskers avenged two regular-season losses to Minnesota — a 76-71 defeat at home on Jan 19 and 73-63 on Feb. 24.

Gadiva Hubbard and Katie Borowicz, an early enrollee from Roseau High School, scored 12 points apiece for Minnesota (8-13). Klarke Sconiers added 11 points and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich 10.

Minnesota was without its top three leading scorers — Jasmine Powell (14.5), Sara Scalia (14.5) and Kadi Sissoko (12.6) — due to injuries. Powell missed her third straight game because of an ankle injury, Sissoko hit her head on the court on March 5 and Scalia suffered an undisclosed injury during practice on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-11 04:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China