Reds star Joey Votto put on injury list at spring training

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 02:00
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) watches his run-scoring single hit to left field as Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges, left, looks on during th...

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been put on the injury list for an indefinite period at spring training, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The team released no details of Votto's situation or how long he is expected to be sidelined.

The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Reds open the regular season April 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-11 04:39 GMT+08:00

