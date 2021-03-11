Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Complaints pour in over UK presenter's comments on Meghan

By DANICA KIRKA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/11 01:01
British television host Piers Morgan laughs as he speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan...
British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, as he walks his daughter Elise to school on W...
British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan quit the “Go...

British television host Piers Morgan laughs as he speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan...

British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, as he walks his daughter Elise to school on W...

British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan quit the “Go...

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, complained to Britain’s ITV about presenter Piers Morgan’s comments on her interview with Oprah Winfrey, the channel’s news operation reported.

The U.K.’s communications regulator has received more than 41,000 complaints about Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, during which Morgan said he didn’t believe anything Meghan said during the two-hour interview she and Prince Harry gave to Winfrey.

Meghan told Winfrey that she was so miserable during her time as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. When she asked for help from the royal family’s human resources staff, she was told they couldn’t help her because she wasn’t a paid employee, Meghan said.

The interview, which also included allegations of racism and insensitivity, has divided opinions. While many people back Meghan, who is biracial, others have criticized the couple for making their damning comments at a time when Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalized in London after a heart procedure.

ITV did not cite a source acknowledging Meghan's complaint. Britain's Press Association also reported the matter, without citing a source.

The duchess' representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mind, a U.K. mental health charity, said Monday it had contacted ITV about Morgan’s comments, adding that it is crucial for people who speak out about mental health issues to be treated with “dignity, respect and empathy.”

ITV responded with a statement saying, “It is very important that if anyone has suicidal thoughts that they should always speak out and be listened to.”

During Tuesday’s broadcast, Morgan, a tabloid editor turned TV commentator, clarified his previous comments about mental illness and suicide. These are “extremely serious things” and people should get the treatment they need, he said.

But later in the program when Alex Beresford, the weather presenter on the show, criticized Morgan's treatment of Meghan, Morgan walked off the set saying, “Sorry, can’t do this.”

“This is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Beresford said as Morgan left. “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen.''

A few hours later, ITV announced that Morgan had decided to leave Good Morning Britain.

Morgan said Wednesday morning that his departure from ITV was “amicable,” but he said everyone should be allowed to express their opinions.

“If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right,” he said, using Meghan’s maiden name.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth, and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

Updated : 2021-03-11 03:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China