Bengals sign backup QB Brandon Allen to one-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 01:18
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals signed backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Allen, who was signed by the team as a free agent in August, ended up starting five games last season after Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury.

Allen completed 90 of 142 passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His best day was a Dec. 27 win at Houston when he was 29 for 37 for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

“I'm happy we got that done,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “Brandon is a guy we have a high degree of confidence in.”

Taylor said he didn't know how Allen's signing would affect Ryan Finley, who started the season as the backup quarterback but was displaced by Allen.

Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Nov. 22 loss to Washington. He had surgery and is expected to return for the 2021 season.

