Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

After opting out, Natasha Cloud signs new deal with Mystics

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 00:23
After opting out, Natasha Cloud signs new deal with Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Point guard Natasha Cloud signed a multiyear contract to return to the Washington Mystics after opting out of last season to focus on bringing attention to social justice issues.

Cloud helped the Mystics win the 2019 WNBA title.

“She is the engine that drives us — our pace on offense, the start of our defense, the energy at practice on a daily basis,” Washington coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in the team's news release about the signing on Wednesday. “Her constant quest to improve herself and our team was manifested in our march to a championship.”

Cloud was taken in the second round of the 2015 WNBA draft by the Mystics and her 617 assists are the most in team history. She averaged career highs of nine points, 5.6 assists and 32.1 minutes in 2019.

“I have grown up here as a person, as a player and as an activist. D.C., love y'all,” Cloud said, via the team announcement. “There is no one else I’d rather rock with.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-11 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China