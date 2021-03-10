Alexa
Southampton to host world test championship final in June

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 22:51
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world test championship final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in the southern English city of Southampton from June 18-22, the International Cricket Council announced Wednesday.

The ICC said it chose the Hampshire Bowl based on England's success hosting “bio-safe” test matches there last year against the West Indies and Pakistan.

“The on-site accommodation will significantly reduce the risk around COVID-19 transmission and better protect the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the final,” the ICC said in a statement.

If the British government eases its pandemic lockdown restrictions, a limited number of fans will be allowed into the Hampshire Bowl to watch the inaugural final, the ICC said.

New Zealand qualified first and India clinched its spot after a 3-1 series win against England last week.

“We are confident that in selecting the Hampshire Bowl, we have given ourselves the best possible chance to successfully deliver the final,” ICC general manager Geoff Allardice said.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, described the Hampshire Bowl as “the world’s first fully bio-secure cricket venue.”

