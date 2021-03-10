Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 6 4 36 75 57 11-0-2 5-6-2 8-1-1
Washington 25 15 6 4 34 84 80 8-3-2 7-3-2 7-2-1
Pittsburgh 25 15 9 1 31 81 77 11-2-0 4-7-1 7-3-0
Boston 23 13 6 4 30 66 56 6-2-1 7-4-3 3-5-2
Philadelphia 23 13 7 3 29 76 73 7-3-2 6-4-1 5-4-1
N.Y. Rangers 24 10 11 3 23 68 67 5-6-2 5-5-1 6-4-0
New Jersey 22 8 11 3 19 55 71 2-9-1 6-2-2 2-7-1
Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 56 80 2-7-2 4-7-2 1-7-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Tampa Bay 24 18 4 2 38 87 51 9-1-0 9-3-2 8-1-1
Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 88 66 9-1-1 9-5-0 7-3-0
Florida 25 16 5 4 36 84 72 7-3-3 9-2-1 5-3-2
Chicago 27 13 9 5 31 83 86 7-4-2 6-5-3 5-4-1
Columbus 27 10 12 5 25 71 89 6-5-3 4-7-2 3-6-1
Nashville 26 11 14 1 23 63 85 7-7-0 4-7-1 5-4-1
Dallas 21 8 8 5 21 62 55 6-3-4 2-5-1 3-5-2
Detroit 27 7 16 4 18 57 91 4-6-3 3-10-1 3-6-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47 10-2-1 6-3-0 7-3-0
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 4-6-2 10-2-2 5-3-2
Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60 6-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1
Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58 6-4-1 7-4-1 5-4-1
Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75 7-7-3 5-3-0 5-4-1
Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71 4-3-4 6-5-2 5-2-3
Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81 4-7-3 4-5-3 2-5-3
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88 3-5-1 6-6-2 4-4-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 93 67 9-4-1 9-3-1 6-4-0
Winnipeg 25 16 8 1 33 83 72 9-4-1 7-4-0 7-3-0
Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82 8-8-0 8-3-0 7-3-0
Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68 5-5-1 6-1-6 3-2-5
Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94 8-6-2 4-9-0 5-4-1
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 5-4-1 6-8-2 3-5-2
Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108 5-6-1 4-12-0 5-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 4, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 3, OT

Dallas 6, Chicago 1

Florida 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

