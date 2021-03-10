Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 23:09
Through Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 27 15 30 45 7 14 6 0 4 106 14.2
Patrick Kane Chicago 27 11 27 38 8 12 2 0 1 95 11.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 27 11 26 37 17 10 5 1 5 73 15.1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 27 10 25 35 12 12 0 0 2 70 14.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 25 11 23 34 2 6 2 0 2 51 21.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 24 20 13 33 6 6 8 0 6 103 19.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 24 6 24 30 4 4 2 0 1 52 11.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 25 10 20 30 3 12 3 0 1 42 23.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 25 10 19 29 0 4 3 0 0 48 20.8
David Perron St. Louis 26 10 18 28 0 16 3 0 2 67 14.9
Brad Marchand Boston 23 12 16 28 11 14 2 1 1 56 21.4
Brock Boeser Vancouver 29 13 15 28 0 10 4 1 1 69 18.8
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 23 14 14 28 7 2 4 0 3 79 17.7
Mark Stone Vegas 21 6 21 27 14 13 1 0 4 33 18.2
Aleksander Barkov Florida 25 8 19 27 8 4 2 0 1 87 9.2
Filip Forsberg Nashville 26 10 17 27 -3 12 3 0 3 101 9.9
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 23 11 16 27 7 10 7 0 0 53 20.8
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 26 8 18 26 10 14 2 0 1 62 12.9
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 25 11 14 25 11 7 3 0 3 79 13.9
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 23 12 13 25 4 6 5 0 2 76 15.8

Updated : 2021-03-11 00:11 GMT+08:00

