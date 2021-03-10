Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 19 13 3 2 1 29 50 37
Knoxville 21 12 8 1 0 25 63 49
Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62
Huntsville 21 10 10 1 0 21 62 65
Birmingham 20 6 10 4 0 16 45 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-11 00:11 GMT+08:00

