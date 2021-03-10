All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|16
|6
|4
|36
|75
|57
|Washington
|25
|15
|6
|4
|34
|84
|80
|Pittsburgh
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|81
|77
|Boston
|23
|13
|6
|4
|30
|66
|56
|Philadelphia
|23
|13
|7
|3
|29
|76
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|68
|67
|New Jersey
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|55
|71
|Buffalo
|24
|6
|14
|4
|16
|56
|80
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|24
|18
|4
|2
|38
|87
|51
|Carolina
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|88
|66
|Florida
|25
|16
|5
|4
|36
|84
|72
|Chicago
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|83
|86
|Columbus
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|71
|89
|Nashville
|26
|11
|14
|1
|23
|63
|85
|Dallas
|21
|8
|8
|5
|21
|62
|55
|Detroit
|27
|7
|16
|4
|18
|57
|91
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|22
|16
|5
|1
|33
|70
|47
|St. Louis
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|83
|82
|Minnesota
|23
|14
|8
|1
|29
|71
|60
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|70
|58
|Arizona
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|68
|75
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|8
|6
|26
|73
|71
|Anaheim
|26
|8
|12
|6
|22
|61
|81
|San Jose
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|66
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|18
|7
|2
|38
|93
|67
|Winnipeg
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|83
|72
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|86
|82
|Montreal
|24
|11
|6
|7
|29
|79
|68
|Vancouver
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|83
|94
|Calgary
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|71
|80
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|18
|1
|19
|76
|108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 4, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 3, OT
Dallas 6, Chicago 1
Florida 4, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1, SO
Washington 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.