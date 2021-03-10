Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 10, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy;31;26;Mostly cloudy;31;26;WSW;19;82%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;Sunny and nice;30;20;WSW;14;49%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;Windy in the p.m.;20;8;SW;20;58%;59%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;S;9;63%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;6;Spotty showers;11;5;WSW;46;69%;79%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snowy this morning;0;-11;Cloudy and very cold;-8;-16;N;17;55%;32%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;11;3;Mostly cloudy;21;8;S;13;50%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;1;-10;Becoming very windy;-4;-17;SW;32;57%;78%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;SE;8;40%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Clearing;19;10;Showers around;12;4;NNE;21;62%;63%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A brief p.m. shower;23;17;Morning showers;23;15;W;15;75%;73%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Winds subsiding;31;17;W;25;24%;27%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;35;21;A shower in places;35;22;SSE;13;57%;53%;12

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;32;19;Increasing clouds;32;17;ESE;10;45%;10%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;12;65%;30%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;15;9;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;WNW;19;73%;4%;4

Beijing, China;Hazy and mild;15;8;Hazy sun and mild;14;7;SSW;9;64%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;9;-4;Partly sunny;10;0;SSE;10;52%;9%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;8;2;Periods of rain;10;4;WSW;20;88%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;12;Showers;18;11;NW;9;79%;87%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;25;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;19;NE;11;73%;72%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;7;-4;Mostly cloudy;8;5;S;17;61%;60%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;9;5;Spotty showers;11;5;WSW;33;67%;63%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;1;-5;Sunny, but cold;1;-8;SW;10;73%;14%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;8;-7;Mostly cloudy;9;5;S;12;47%;59%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;10;52%;16%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;NE;9;36%;15%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;14;3;High clouds;16;10;E;8;59%;77%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and hot;34;15;Mostly sunny;29;16;NW;14;37%;9%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;19;17;Turning cloudy;21;16;N;12;71%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;ENE;6;59%;34%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;23;SSE;11;60%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;18;13;Rain and a t-storm;14;3;WNW;18;64%;76%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SSW;8;77%;67%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;4;0;Periods of rain;7;2;WSW;33;90%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;23;18;High clouds;24;18;N;21;63%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;25;20;A morning shower;26;19;S;18;59%;64%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;34;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;20;64%;4%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;17;Hazy and very warm;33;19;E;5;52%;0%;7

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;11;-3;Cloudy;8;-1;NNW;12;54%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;32;21;Hazy and hot;36;20;SSW;9;57%;8%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;SE;6;77%;78%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;13;4;Spotty showers;8;3;WSW;35;69%;76%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;16;9;A shower or two;14;6;NNE;12;52%;57%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;18;12;Brilliant sunshine;18;13;WNW;9;72%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;27;21;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;SE;16;72%;63%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;ENE;8;65%;16%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;ENE;20;49%;3%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-9;-10;Breezy, not as cold;-1;-3;SSE;25;79%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;ESE;10;54%;14%;11

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;24;18;Clouds and sun;25;19;E;15;74%;42%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers;27;21;A few showers;27;21;W;6;71%;81%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;35;19;Hazy sun;33;19;SSE;9;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;26;15;Spotty showers;21;14;NNW;16;61%;85%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;12;4;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;0;NNE;26;84%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;NNW;13;77%;100%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Sunny and very warm;33;23;N;11;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;17;Plenty of sun;30;17;SE;9;29%;3%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;13;4;Periods of rain;13;6;NNE;10;63%;85%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;19;Sunny and nice;31;21;SW;16;58%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;WSW;11;49%;26%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;39;24;Hot with hazy sun;40;25;N;18;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;1;-6;Mainly cloudy;4;-2;SSE;10;32%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;N;14;62%;82%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;9;71%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy, low humidity;33;23;Hazy sunshine;35;23;SSW;9;51%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;ESE;8;64%;65%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;2;An afternoon shower;14;2;ESE;12;54%;63%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;13;71%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Clouds and sun;26;22;SSE;12;67%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;11;Periods of sun;18;11;W;11;70%;10%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain, windy, cooler;10;8;Windy with a shower;10;5;WSW;34;64%;59%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;14;8;A shower and t-storm;13;6;SW;10;68%;70%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SSW;11;71%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;3;Clouds and sun;17;7;W;11;63%;13%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;29;NE;9;62%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;26;23;A t-storm around;27;24;ENE;7;84%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;26;NE;15;56%;7%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;26;13;Clouds and sun;22;16;WSW;11;68%;29%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;NNE;8;22%;1%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy;24;21;Spotty showers;25;21;ENE;25;57%;70%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;1;-7;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SSE;13;42%;65%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;E;21;64%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;27;19;Mostly sunny;29;21;NE;12;56%;14%;7

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;7;5;Cloudy and mild;10;4;SW;9;67%;83%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and frigid;-14;-27;Sunny, but frigid;-10;-20;SSW;8;67%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun;33;25;NNW;14;44%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NE;18;43%;3%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;13;8;Partly sunny;20;13;SSW;12;46%;27%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Windy in the p.m.;21;8;W;26;60%;59%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Dull and dreary;-2;-8;Winds subsiding;-4;-12;S;30;82%;72%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;1;Mostly sunny;16;6;WSW;9;48%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;1;-1;Rain;3;-1;N;16;78%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;8;4;Showers around;12;0;WSW;25;74%;77%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy;30;24;N;8;72%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A little p.m. rain;31;24;A shower in places;31;23;NNW;16;61%;44%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;Afternoon showers;28;23;ENE;14;82%;93%;10

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;10;7;A little a.m. rain;14;5;W;25;71%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;Cooler;28;22;Humid, a p.m. shower;26;21;SW;15;75%;59%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and less humid;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;SSE;9;49%;9%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ENE;13;74%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;31;21;Spotty showers;30;20;E;9;61%;75%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;4;-1;Spotty showers;8;4;WSW;17;71%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;16;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;3;NNW;6;60%;45%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;19;11;Rain;17;11;NE;13;76%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;ENE;9;68%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;24;A couple of showers;30;24;E;12;70%;87%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;1;-3;Breezy in the a.m.;0;-1;NNE;27;61%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;2;-5;Breezy in the p.m.;3;-1;SSE;20;56%;76%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;NE;11;75%;28%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;30;18;Mostly sunny;32;22;S;17;15%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;0;Mostly sunny;15;9;S;9;57%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very cold;-11;-20;Cold;-6;-6;SSE;15;53%;5%;2

San Francisco, United States;A shower and t-storm;13;7;Partly sunny;14;7;WNW;14;64%;28%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;26;16;A shower in places;26;16;ENE;24;61%;41%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;19;65%;70%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NNW;12;71%;55%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sun;26;12;Hazy sunshine;25;11;SE;10;15%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;26;14;Sunshine and nice;28;14;SSW;9;48%;9%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;29;22;Rainy times;28;21;N;15;80%;94%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;9;Periods of sun;16;9;SW;9;74%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;10;1;Partly sunny;10;0;E;9;66%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;5;WNW;6;57%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;9;Rain and drizzle;13;10;WNW;11;90%;67%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;15;67%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain;4;-3;A shower in the a.m.;4;-6;SSW;10;68%;56%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ENE;14;64%;44%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cold;-3;-3;Snow, then rain;2;0;SSE;22;77%;89%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy;25;21;A thunderstorm;26;21;NE;19;67%;97%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;22;18;Sunny and warmer;27;17;SE;9;67%;38%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;-9;-12;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SSE;15;64%;64%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;NE;9;58%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;10;2;A little p.m. rain;4;1;SE;9;84%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;18;9;Cooler with a shower;14;10;NE;13;33%;75%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;28;16;Cooler;20;14;WSW;16;74%;69%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;12;2;Partly sunny;15;2;SE;8;38%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and windy;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;SSW;15;46%;8%;5

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;11;9;Increasingly windy;13;2;W;33;73%;62%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;18;13;Partly sunny;17;11;ENE;16;57%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;10;Partly sunny;18;6;WNW;13;56%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;8;-8;Mostly sunny;5;-8;ESE;11;42%;26%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly cloudy;10;1;NE;6;45%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;7;4;S;9;73%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, hot;33;21;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;E;8;48%;4%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;1;-7;A thick cloud cover;1;-1;S;19;44%;53%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;4;-4;Showers around;4;1;S;24;47%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with a shower;18;15;A little a.m. rain;18;13;SSE;38;72%;67%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun and hot;39;20;Sunny and hot;38;21;W;7;47%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;11;1;Cooler with rain;5;0;N;5;81%;89%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-10 22:39 GMT+08:00

