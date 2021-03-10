Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/10 19:59
FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ireland’s...

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ireland’s...

General Electric is combing its aircraft leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than $30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year endeavor to reshape the one-time global conglomerate.

The agreement to push GE Capital Aviation Services, or GCAS, into a separate business puts GE closer to its goal of shedding most of its enormous financial wing that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis.

AerCap will pay about $24 billion in cash for GCAS, and GE will take an approximately 46% ownership stake in combined company, and $1 billion paid in AerCap notes or cash at closing.

GE also said Wednesday that its board will recommend shareholders approve a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8 and a corresponding proportionate reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock.

GE plans to lower its debt by about $30 billion after the deal's closing using transaction proceeds and existing cash sources. This will bringing its total debt reduction since the end of 2018 to more than $70 billion.

Updated : 2021-03-10 22:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples