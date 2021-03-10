Alexa
Former high-level US Department of Commerce official set to lead AmCham Taiwan

Andrew Wylegala represented US government in trade affairs on four continents

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 21:01
AmCham Taiwan President Andrew Wylegala (AmCham Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) has announced that its new president will be Andrew Wylegala, a senior U.S. foreign service officer, and he will take office in the next few weeks pending his arrival in Taiwan, according to a press release.

“The Board of Governors are excited that Andrew will be joining AmCham Taiwan and looks forward to working with him on issues including a U.S. Taiwan bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and business development, as well as workforce talent initiatives,” said CW Chin, AmCham Taiwan chairperson, per the release.

Wylegala, a former trade analyst and Congressional staffer, rose in the U.S. Department of Commerce to the role of minister counselor for commercial affairs.

He has served postings in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Baghdad; in addition, he has taught as a visiting professor at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

“Recently Taiwan is gaining due recognition as a leading democracy, major economy and technological powerhouse. And yet the full power of its business community remains under tapped internationally. To be joining a talented Chamber team and its community of partners at this particular juncture is a singular privilege and responsibility,” Wylegala said, per the release.

The former commerce department official will be replacing outgoing AmCham Taiwan President Leo Seewald, who served as interim head for the organization over the last half year.
