Taiwan population likely to fall under 23.5 million by year’s end

Taipei accounted for biggest population decrease over the last year, with a 1.75 percent drop

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 21:24
(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s population, which has been falling steadily, is very likely to drop below the 23.5 million mark by the end of this year.

The Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday (March 10) released an analysis of the latest household statistics, including a headcount of 23,539,588 in the country as of the end of February, which was a decrease of 0.26 percent, or 61,315 people, year over year. If compared to January, the February population fell 0.04 percent, a decrease of 9,045 people.

A yearly decrease of 61,315 people amounts to an average decrease of 168 people a day, or about 5,000 people a month.

At this rate, Taiwan’s population will drop below 23.5 million by the end of the year.

With regard to the statistics of individual counties and cities as of the end of February, Lienchiang County led the country in terms of year-on-year population increase rate with 1.81 percent, followed by Hsinchu County with 1.14 percent, and Taoyuan with 0.76 percent. Taipei accounted for the biggest population decrease with 1.75 percent, followed by Pingtung County with 0.8 percent, and Chiayi County with 0.77 percent.
