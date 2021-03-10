Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Short-term price rises will not lead to renewed inflation: Taiwan budget chief

February CPI of 1.37 % highest in one year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 20:36
Price rises are not here to stay, says Taiwan's budget chief 

Price rises are not here to stay, says Taiwan's budget chief  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While certain products might see price rises in the short term, there should be no concern about long-term inflation getting out of hand, the government’s budget chief said Wednesday (March 10).

Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民), the head of the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), said recent international price hikes for crude oil, corn, and soybeans would only result in price increases for consumers in the near future, but did not amount to signs of inflation ahead, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

He also pointed out that comparisons made between February of this year and Feb. 2020 were misleading because the Lunar New Year period falls in different periods each year. The discrepancy contributed to this February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 1.37 percent being the highest in a year, Chu said.

As oil prices had been low through most of last year, a temporary upswing was a relatively normal phenomenon that was unlikely to last, according to the budget chief. If the CPI exceeded 2 percent, government departments would take special measures, including tougher action against unfair price rises, Chu emphasized, adding he did not expect continuous inflation.

The official also encouraged enterprises to raise salaries for their employees in order to offset price hikes, RTI reported.
inflation
CPI
Consumer Price Index
oil prices
DGBAS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan revises economic growth for 2021 to highest level in 7 years
Taiwan revises economic growth for 2021 to highest level in 7 years
2021/02/20 17:52
Taiwan workers received slightly higher monthly salary in 2020
Taiwan workers received slightly higher monthly salary in 2020
2021/02/20 16:17
Taiwan’s economic growth surged to 4.94% in final quarter of 2020
Taiwan’s economic growth surged to 4.94% in final quarter of 2020
2021/01/29 16:49
Number of international marriages in Taiwan falls by half in 2020
Number of international marriages in Taiwan falls by half in 2020
2021/01/20 21:13
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
2020/11/27 19:24

Updated : 2021-03-10 21:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples