Wednesday At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $787,930 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.